Thu, 22 Nov 2018

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to Europe Sun.

More Information
2
Berlin

International

Section
Trump disses last year's WHCD host, might attend next year

WASHINGTON, U.S. - Following this week's announcement by the White House Correspondents' Association, the U.S. President Donald Trump - who ...

South Korea's Kim Jong Yang elected as Interpol president

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates - In what came as a huge setback for Russia's efforts at pushing its candidate for ...

Trump: Saudis say Khashoggi was Muslim Brotherhood member

WASHINGTON DC – Saudi Arabia considers Jamal Khashoggi was an ‘enemy of the state,’ and was a member of the Muslim ...

Suicide bomber strikes Afghan Islamic clerics in Kabul

KABUL, Afghanistan - In a brazen terror attack targeting Islamic religious scholars in Afghanistan, a suicide bomber blew himself up ...

Guinness Enterprise Centre invests in new network initiative

DUBLIN, Ireland - After being ranked as the world's top business incubator at the UBI Awards this year, Dublin's Guinness ...

HRW issues 'Bed and Breakfast on Stolen Land' report

JERUSALEM - The decision by Airbnb to stop listing properties in unlawful Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank is ...

Business

Section
Asian markets put stop to frenzied selling

SYDNEY, Australia – The rout on global markets appeared to be running out of steam on Wednesday, as selling on ...

Dow plunges over 550 points, turning negative for the year

NEW YORK, U.S. - Extending a pre-Thanksgiving rout, U.S. stocks fell sharply on Tuesday, sparked by disappointing earnings from several ...

Several users globally complain of Facebook, Instagram crash

CALIFORNIA, U.S. - Facebook and Instagram users in several parts of the world complained about not being able to access ...

After Bitcoin bloodbath, digital currencies to fall further

NEW YORK, U.S. - In a matter of a week, Bitcoin has lost nearly a third of its value, dropping ...

Asian markets reel after downfall of Nissan chairman

SYDNEY, Australia – Stock indices in Japan fell on Tuesday, dragging the Asian region down with them. Japan is caught ...

Nasdaq leads U.S. markets lower

NEW YORK, New York – U.S. stocks had a wild ride on Monday, falling sharply, recouping some lost ground, and ...

Movie Review

The BFG [Blu-Ray]

Featured story

Ireland's Keywords Studios acquires Canada's Snowed In

DUBLIN, Ireland - Following its successful acquisition of Hollywood-based Blindlight, Irish video-gaming company Keywords Studios has now announced its latest accomplishment. Keywords r ...

Read More